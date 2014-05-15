FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2014 / 8:21 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, May 15 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
May 15            334.6*           -136.0         -197.5
May 14            346.2             155.8         -492.4      
May 13            213.1             132.8         -353.6
May 12           -100.2              83.5            5.8
May 09            -55.2              46.7           -3.9
May 08           -212.3              39.8          162.7
May 07           -326.0              61.0          252.8
May 02           -150.4               9.6          132.0
Apr 30            -82.3             -20.6           88.7
Apr 29           -159.6              88.7           57.5
Apr 28           -116.6              73.8           51.1
Apr 25             37.9            -255.6          199.9
Apr 24             73.0            -121.1           50.2
Apr 23            256.7              34.3           19.6
Apr 22            106.8              11.3          -92.2
Month to date      49.8              49.8         -494.1
Year to date     -661.2            -399.1        1,048.7
    Source: The Korea Exchange
     * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 3 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
893.9 billion korean won ($869.76 million) worth.
($1 = 1027.7500 Korean Won)

 (Reporting by Sohee Kim)

