TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
May 19, 2014 / 7:22 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, May 19 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
May 19            201.8*           -108.8          -90.4   
May 16            479.9            -471.9            5.6
May 15            371.6            -153.4         -197.3
May 14            346.2             155.8         -492.4
May 13            213.1             132.8         -353.6
May 12           -100.2              83.5            5.8
May 09            -55.2              46.7           -3.9
May 08           -212.3              39.8          162.7
May 07           -326.0              61.0          252.8
May 02           -150.4               9.6          132.0
Apr 30            -82.3             -20.6           88.7
Apr 29           -159.6              88.7           57.5
Apr 28           -116.6              73.8           51.1
Apr 25             37.9            -255.6          199.9
Apr 24             73.0            -121.1           50.2
Month to date     768.5            -204.8         -578.7
Year to date       57.5            -997.2          964.0
    Source: The Korea Exchange
    * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 5 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
1.613 trillion won ($1.58 billion) worth.
($1 = 1024.0500 Korean Won)

 (Reporting by Narae Kim)

