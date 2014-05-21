FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 21, 2014 / 7:22 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, May 21 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
May 21            159.5*           -115.0          -34.7
May 20            266.5            -230.8          -42.5
May 19            182.4             -89.7          -90.0
May 16            479.9            -471.9            5.6
May 15            371.6            -153.4         -197.3
May 14            346.2             155.8         -492.4
May 13            213.1             132.8         -353.6
May 12           -100.2              83.5            5.8
May 09            -55.2              46.7           -3.9
May 08           -212.3              39.8          162.7
May 07           -326.0              61.0          252.8
May 02           -150.4               9.6          132.0
Apr 30            -82.3             -20.6           88.7
Apr 29           -159.6              88.7           57.5
Apr 28           -116.6              73.8           51.1
Month to date   1,175.1            -531.6         -655.6
Year to date      464.1          -1,323.9          887.2
    Source: The Korea Exchange
    * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 7 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
2.019 trillion won ($1.97 billion) worth.
($1 = 1025.3500 Korean Won)

 (Reporting by Kahyun Yang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.