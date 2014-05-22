FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
May 22, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, May 22 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
May 22            274.0*            -33.9         -231.9
May 21            188.4            -141.2          -37.4
May 20            266.5            -230.8          -42.5
May 19            182.4             -89.7          -90.0
May 16            479.9            -471.9            5.6
May 15            371.6            -153.4         -197.3
May 14            346.2             155.8         -492.4
May 13            213.1             132.8         -353.6
May 12           -100.2              83.5            5.8
May 09            -55.2              46.7           -3.9
May 08           -212.3              39.8          162.7
May 07           -326.0              61.0          252.8
May 02           -150.4               9.6          132.0
Apr 30            -82.3             -20.6           88.7
Apr 29           -159.6              88.7           57.5
Month to date   1,477.9            -591.7         -890.1
Year to date      767.0          -1,384.1          652.6
    Source: The Korea Exchange
    * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 8 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
2.322 trillion won ($2.26 billion) worth.
($1 = 1026.9500 Korean Won)

 (Reporting by Sohee Kim)

