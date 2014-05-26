FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 26, 2014 / 7:27 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, May 26 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
May 26             85.0*           -105.0           29.5
May 23            133.9             -66.4          -61.0
May 22            290.9             -48.4         -234.4
May 21            188.4            -141.2          -37.4
May 20            266.5            -230.8          -42.5
May 19            182.4             -89.7          -90.0
May 16            479.9            -471.9            5.6
May 15            371.6            -153.4         -197.3
May 14            346.2             155.8         -492.4
May 13            213.1             132.8         -353.6
May 12           -100.2              83.5            5.8
May 09            -55.2              46.7           -3.9
May 08           -212.3              39.8          162.7
May 07           -326.0              61.0          252.8
May 02           -150.4               9.6          132.0
Month to date   1,713.7            -777.5         -924.1
Year to date    1,002.7          -1,569.9          618.7
    Source: The Korea Exchange
    * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 10 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
2.558 trillion won ($2.50 billion) worth.
($1 = 1024.5500 Korean Won)

 (Reporting by Narae Kim)

