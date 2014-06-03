FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
June 3, 2014 / 7:22 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, June 3 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
June 3             28.1             -71.2           45.2
June 2            213.6            -161.1          -57.5
May 30             31.7              32.4           79.9
May 29             99.3             -66.0          -14.7
May 28            115.5              66.9         -173.9
May 27             21.8             -87.6           73.7
May 26             55.1             -75.2           24.8
May 23            133.9             -66.4          -61.0
May 22            290.9             -48.4         -234.4
May 21            188.4            -141.2          -37.4
May 20            266.5            -230.8          -42.5
May 19            182.4             -89.7          -90.0
May 16            479.9            -471.9            5.6
May 15            371.6            -153.4         -197.3
May 14            346.2             155.8         -492.4
Month to date     241.7            -232.4          -12.3
Year to date    1,482.8          -1,826.7          566.7
    Source: The Korea Exchange
      * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 16
consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the
period to a net 3.038 trillion won ($2.97 billion) worth.
($1 = 1024.0000 South Korean Won)

 (Reporting by Sohee Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
