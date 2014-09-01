FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
September 1, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
Sept  1            63.8*            -76.4           23.5
Aug  29           154.9            -121.6           20.9
Aug  28           127.5             -31.8          -79.2
Aug  27            51.4              43.9          -74.9
Aug  26           101.3              38.7         -128.3
Aug  25           -27.1              94.6          -62.9
Aug  22           104.7             -48.3          -33.9
Aug  21             1.5            -372.2          381.7
Aug  20           234.4            -238.4           94.7
Aug  19           184.7             -13.2         -149.9
Aug  18            -3.1            -163.6          182.7
Aug  14           193.3            -140.2          -22.6
Aug  13           413.4            -147.2         -267.4
Aug  12            97.2             -62.7          -28.3
Aug  11           -13.8             -33.9           46.7
Month to date      63.8             -76.4           23.5
Year to date    8,321.7          -5,982.4         -910.1
Source: The Korea Exchange
    * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 5 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
498.9 billion korean won (492.59 million US dollar) worth. 
(1 US dollar = 1,012.8000 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Sohee Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
