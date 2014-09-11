FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
September 11, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
Sept 11           -81.0            -190.6          262.4 
Sept  5            50.2             -81.0           28.5
Sept  4            69.9               2.7          -58.4
Sept  3           131.6            -223.9          124.1
Sept  2            32.3            -217.3          185.8
Sept  1            64.9             -77.3           23.4
Aug  29           154.9            -121.6           20.9
Aug  28           127.5             -31.8          -79.2
Aug  27            51.4              43.9          -74.9
Aug  26           101.3              38.7         -128.3
Aug  25           -27.1              94.6          -62.9
Aug  22           104.7             -48.3          -33.9
Aug  21             1.5            -372.2          381.7
Aug  20           234.4            -238.4           94.7
Aug  19           184.7             -13.2         -149.9
Month to date     267.9            -787.4          565.8
Year to date    8,525.7          -6,693.4         -367.9
Source: The Korea Exchange

 (Reporting by Narae Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
