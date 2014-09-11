SEOUL, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Sept 11 -81.0 -190.6 262.4 Sept 5 50.2 -81.0 28.5 Sept 4 69.9 2.7 -58.4 Sept 3 131.6 -223.9 124.1 Sept 2 32.3 -217.3 185.8 Sept 1 64.9 -77.3 23.4 Aug 29 154.9 -121.6 20.9 Aug 28 127.5 -31.8 -79.2 Aug 27 51.4 43.9 -74.9 Aug 26 101.3 38.7 -128.3 Aug 25 -27.1 94.6 -62.9 Aug 22 104.7 -48.3 -33.9 Aug 21 1.5 -372.2 381.7 Aug 20 234.4 -238.4 94.7 Aug 19 184.7 -13.2 -149.9 Month to date 267.9 -787.4 565.8 Year to date 8,525.7 -6,693.4 -367.9 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Narae Kim)