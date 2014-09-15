SEOUL, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Sept 15 17.7 -11.1 -8.6 Sept 12 56.3 -58.5 -11.9 Sept 11 -69.9 -201.9 262.7 Sept 5 50.2 -81.0 28.5 Sept 4 69.9 2.7 -58.4 Sept 3 131.6 -223.9 124.1 Sept 2 32.3 -217.3 185.8 Sept 1 64.9 -77.3 23.4 Aug 29 154.9 -121.6 20.9 Aug 28 127.5 -31.8 -79.2 Aug 27 51.4 43.9 -74.9 Aug 26 101.3 38.7 -128.3 Aug 25 -27.1 94.6 -62.9 Aug 22 104.7 -48.3 -33.9 Aug 21 1.5 -372.2 381.7 Month to date 238.2 -753.6 545.5 Year to date 8,496.1 -6,659.7 -388.2 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Sohee Kim)