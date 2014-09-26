FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 26, 2014 / 7:24 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
Sept 26           -33.0*             33.3            4.4
Sept 25          -126.2             117.5            3.5
Sept 24           -25.2             129.8         -110.7
Sept 23          -256.9             285.3          -33.3
Sept 22          -241.1              32.4          195.5
Sept 19          -240.8             200.4          105.6
Sept 18          -110.1            -174.0          292.4
Sept 17            26.6             141.3         -163.7
Sept 16           -98.9             150.1          -65.0
Sept 15            10.6              -4.1           -8.8
Sept 12            56.3             -58.5          -11.9
Sept 11           -69.9            -201.9          262.7
Sept  5            50.2             -81.0           28.5
Sept  4            69.9               2.7          -58.4
Sept  3           131.6            -223.9          124.1
Month to date    -874.5             169.6          773.9
Year to date    7,383.3          -5,736.4         -159.8
Source: The Korea Exchange
    * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 7 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net
1.033 trillion korean won (989.53 million US dollar) worth.
(1 US dollar = 1,043.9300 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Sohee Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
