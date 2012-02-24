FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
February 24, 2012 / 7:27 AM / 6 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 24 - Daily net trading in shares on South
Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of
investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A
negative figure indicates net selling.	
	
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS      RETAIL  	
Feb 24          161.3            -89.5         -68.0	
Feb 23          -14.2           -242.2         238.1	
Feb 22          310.2           -242.4         -16.3        	
Feb 21          129.1           -306.7         180.6    	
Feb 20          164.3           -263.6          66.6      	
Feb 17          262.4            -54.0        -302.9          	
Feb 16          -53.7           -348.3         417.9          	
Feb 15          243.5            -53.6        -341.2          	
Feb 14           20.9             69.9         147.9          	
Feb 13          168.3            -89.8        -178.6          	
Feb 10           88.3           -280.6         319.5          	
Feb 09          105.3            -98.9          44.5          	
Feb 08          395.8             15.5        -405.8          	
Feb 07          364.9            -76.6        -254.4          	
Feb 06          176.6            -38.8        -146.0          	
Month to date 3,839.8         -2,885.7        -910.4	
Year to date 10,145.8         -2,525.7      -6,545.3 	
  Source: The Korea Exchange	
	
	
 (Compiled by Tae-yi Kim)

