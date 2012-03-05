SEOUL, Feb 5 - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling. FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Mar 5 -58.3 -145.7 272.4 Mar 2 374.8 18.8 -314.3 Feb 29 532.5 159.4 -525.3 Feb 28 -81.3 202.2 -161.5 Feb 27 -28.8 -209.4 300.8 Feb 24 170.7 -99.3 -67.7 Feb 23 -14.2 -242.2 238.1 Feb 22 310.2 -242.4 -16.3 Feb 21 129.1 -306.7 180.6 Feb 20 164.3 -263.6 66.6 Feb 17 262.4 -54.0 -302.9 Feb 16 -53.7 -348.3 417.9 Feb 15 243.5 -53.6 -341.2 Feb 14 20.9 69.9 147.9 Feb 13 168.3 -89.8 -178.6 Month to date 316.5 -129.8 -41.9 Year to date 10,894.0 -2,513.1 -6,972.9 Source: The Korea Exchange (If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com) (Compiled by Tae-yi Kim)