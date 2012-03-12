FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
March 12, 2012 / 7:41 AM / 6 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, March 12 - Daily net trading in shares on South
Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of
investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A
negative figure indicates net selling.	
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS     RETAIL        	
Mar 12         -153.1           -109.9         287.4	
Mar  9           16.6             -8.2        -102.4  	
Mar  8         -420.9            142.1         203.1    	
Mar  7         -370.8            128.6         350.5    	
Mar  6         -226.3           -117.6         298.5    	
Mar  5          -47.1           -153.7         272.1    	
Mar  2          374.8             18.8        -314.3    	
Feb 29          532.5            159.4        -525.3    	
Feb 28          -81.3            202.2        -161.5    	
Feb 27          -28.8           -209.4         300.8    	
Feb 24          170.7            -99.3         -67.7    	
Feb 23          -14.2           -242.2         238.1    	
Feb 22          310.2           -242.4         -16.3    	
Feb 21          129.1           -306.7         180.6    	
Feb 20          164.3           -263.6          66.6    	
Month to date  -826.8           -102.8         995.0    	
Year to date  9,750.7         -2,486.1      -5,936.0 	
    	
  Source: The Korea Exchange	
    	
 	
 (Compiled by Jinkyu Kang)

