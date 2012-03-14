FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
March 14, 2012 / 7:30 AM / 6 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, March 14 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in
shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three
major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of won.
A negative figure indicates net selling.	
    	
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS     RETAIL	
Mar 14          517.2             53.9        -479.4	
Mar 13          120.5             82.6        -313.1	
Mar 12         -146.6           -115.5         286.3	
Mar  9           16.6             -8.2        -102.4	
Mar  8         -420.9            142.1         203.1	
Mar  7         -370.8            128.6         350.5	
Mar  6         -226.3           -117.6         298.5	
Mar  5          -47.1           -153.7         272.1	
Mar  2          374.8             18.8        -314.3	
Feb 29          532.5            159.4        -525.3	
Feb 28          -81.3            202.2        -161.5	
Feb 27          -28.8           -209.4         300.8	
Feb 24          170.7            -99.3         -67.7	
Feb 23          -14.2           -242.2         238.1	
Feb 22          310.2           -242.4         -16.3	
Feb 21          129.1           -306.7         180.6	
Month to date  -182.5             27.9         201.4	
Year to date 10,395.0         -2,355.3      -6,729.6	
  Source: The Korea Exchange	
	
 (Reporting By Iktae Park; Editing by Chris Lewis)

