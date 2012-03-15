FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
March 15, 2012 / 7:35 AM / 6 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, March 15 - Daily net trading in shares on South
Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of
investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A
negative figure indicates net selling.	
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS     RETAIL  	
Mar 15          138.5           -218.4          74.9      	
Mar 14          535.9             41.3        -479.2  	
Mar 13          120.5             82.6        -313.1  	
Mar 12         -146.6           -115.5         286.3  	
Mar  9           16.6             -8.2        -102.4  	
Mar  8         -420.9            142.1         203.1  	
Mar  7         -370.8            128.6         350.5  	
Mar  6         -226.3           -117.6         298.5  	
Mar  5          -47.1           -153.7         272.1  	
Mar  2          374.8             18.8        -314.3  	
Feb 29          532.5            159.4        -525.3  	
Feb 28          -81.3            202.2        -161.5  	
Feb 27          -28.8           -209.4         300.8  	
Feb 24          170.7            -99.3         -67.7  	
Feb 23          -14.2           -242.2         238.1  	
Feb 22          310.2           -242.4         -16.3  	
Month to date   -25.3           -203.1         276.5  	
Year to date 10,552.2         -2,586.4      -6,654.5  	
	
  Source: The Korea Exchange	
  *Foreign investors were net buyers for 10 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net
xx won worth. 	
 	
 (If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to
news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com)	
	
	
 (Compiled by Jin-kyu Kang; Editing by Joseph Radford)

