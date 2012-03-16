FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
March 16, 2012 / 7:25 AM / 6 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, March 16 - Daily net trading in shares on South
Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of
investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A
negative figure indicates net selling.	
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS     RETAIL    	
Mar 16           -1.7           -149.9         151.8 	
Mar 15          169.0           -249.9          77.5        	
Mar 14          535.9             41.3        -479.2    	
Mar 13          120.5             82.6        -313.1    	
Mar 12         -146.6           -115.5         286.3    	
Mar  9           16.6             -8.2        -102.4    	
Mar  8         -420.9            142.1         203.1    	
Mar  7         -370.8            128.6         350.5    	
Mar  6         -226.3           -117.6         298.5    	
Mar  5          -47.1           -153.7         272.1    	
Mar  2          374.8             18.8        -314.3    	
Feb 29          532.5            159.4        -525.3    	
Feb 28          -81.3            202.2        -161.5    	
Feb 27          -28.8           -209.4         300.8    	
Feb 24          170.7            -99.3         -67.7    	
Feb 23          -14.2           -242.2         238.1    	
Month to date     3.5           -384.5         430.9    	
Year to date 10,581.0         -2,767.8      -6,500.1    	
	
  Source: The Korea Exchange	
	
 	
 (If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to
news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com)	
	
	
 (Compiled by Jin-kyu Kang)

