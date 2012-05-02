SEOUL, May 2 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling. FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 02 -132.0 60.2 128.4 Apr 30 313.5 6.9 -278.6 Apr 27 321.9 20.3 -243.9 Apr 26 174.3 -85.5 -198.5 Apr 25 -2.2 45.7 -23.8 Apr 24 9.3 214.1 50.2 Apr 23 -121.9 158.0 -91.7 Apr 20 -327.9 -132.9 418.1 Apr 19 -87.3 -18.8 64.1 Apr 18 -122.4 38.2 76.2 Apr 17 -301.1 3.7 213.9 Apr 16 -121.8 -79.1 381.3 Apr 13 29.4 412.0 -128.3 Apr 12 -356.8 191.3 201.2 Apr 10 -82.3 21.2 -61.2 Apr 09 -57.4 -86.5 236.0 Apr 06 229.0 -285.8 142.0 Apr 05 3.0 68.0 68.0 Month to date -132.0 60.2 128.4 Year to date 10,926.4 -2,972.6 -4,780.6 Source: The Korea Exchange (If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com) (Compiled by Eun Jee Park)