TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
May 7, 2012 / 7:56 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, May 7 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.	
            FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS      RETAIL	
May 07         -470.5*           150.3         456.5    	
May 04          -95.0             63.6          44.1 	
May 03         -132.7             14.7          28.5	
May 02         -132.0             60.2         128.4    	
Apr 30          313.5              6.9        -278.6    	
Apr 27          321.9             20.3        -243.9       	
Apr 26          174.3            -85.5        -198.5            	
Apr 25           -2.2             45.7         -23.8          	
Apr 24            9.3            214.1          50.2            
  	
Apr 23         -121.9            158.0         -91.7            
 	
Apr 20         -327.9           -132.9         418.1            
 	
Apr 19          -87.3            -18.8          64.1            
 	
Apr 18         -122.4             38.2          76.2            
 	
Apr 17         -301.1              3.7         213.9            
 	
Apr 16         -121.8            -79.1         381.3            
 	
Apr 13           29.4            412.0        -128.3            
 	
Apr 12         -356.8            191.3         201.2            
 	
Apr 10          -82.3             21.2         -61.2      	
Apr 09          -57.4            -86.5         236.0    	
Apr 06          229.0           -285.8         142.0    	
Month to date  -831.7            289.3         656.8    	
Year to date 10,226.6         -2,743.5      -4,252.2      	
Source: The Korea Exchange	
  *Foreign investors were net sellers for four consecutive
sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net
830.2 billion won ($733.75 million) worth. 	
 	
 (If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to
news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com)
($1 = 1131.4500 Korean won)	
	
 (Compiled by Eun Jee Park)

