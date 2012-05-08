FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
#Financials
May 8, 2012 / 7:32 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, May 8 - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's
main stock exchange by three major categories of
investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A
negative figure indicates net selling.	
            FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS      RETAIL  	
May 08         -303.7*            76.6         133.2     	
May 07         -470.5            150.3         456.5      	
May 04          -95.0             63.6          44.1   	
May 03         -132.7             14.7          28.5  	
May 02         -132.0             60.2         128.4	
Apr 30          313.5              6.9        -278.6	
Apr 27          321.9             20.3        -243.9	
Apr 26          174.3            -85.5        -198.5	
Apr 25           -2.2             45.7         -23.8	
Apr 24            9.3            214.1          50.2	
Apr 23         -121.9            158.0         -91.7	
Apr 20         -327.9           -132.9         418.1	
Apr 19          -87.3            -18.8          64.1	
Apr 18         -122.4             38.2          76.2	
Apr 17         -301.1              3.7         213.9	
Apr 16         -121.8            -79.1         381.3 	
Apr 13           29.4            412.0        -128.3   	
Apr 12         -356.8            191.3         201.2   	
Apr 10          -82.3             21.2         -61.2	
Apr 09          -57.4            -86.5         236.0	
Month to date-1,107.4            339.7         789.9	
Year to date  9,950.9         -2,693.1      -4,119.1	
  Source: The Korea Exchange	
  *Foreign investors were net sellers for five consecutive
sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net
1,133.9 billion won ($996 million) worth. 	
 	
 (If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to
news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com)	
($1 = 1138.4500 Korean won)	
	
 (Compiled by Jin-kyu Kang; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

