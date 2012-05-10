FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
May 10, 2012 / 7:31 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, May 10 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.	
            FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS      RETAIL 	
May 10         -201.4*           129.5         245.4     	
May 09         -343.7            -56.3         219.4  	
May 08         -323.2             94.7         134.1         	
May 07         -442.5            124.3         456.4          	
May 04          -96.5             63.6          44.1       	
May 03         -132.7             14.7          28.5      	
May 02         -131.9             60.6         127.7    	
Apr 30          313.5              6.9        -278.6    	
Apr 27          321.9             20.3        -243.9    	
Apr 26          174.3            -85.5        -198.5    	
Apr 25           -2.2             45.7         -23.8    	
Apr 24            9.3            214.1          50.2    	
Apr 23         -121.9            158.0         -91.7    	
Apr 20         -327.9           -132.9         418.1    	
Apr 19          -87.3            -18.8          64.1    	
Month to date-1,672.0            431.1       1,255.7  	
Year to date  9,386.3         -2,601.7      -3,653.3  	
	
  Source: The Korea Exchange	
  *Foreign investors were net sellers for 7 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total sellings for the period to a net 
1671.9 billion won ($1.47 billion)worth. 	
 	
 (If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to
news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com)
($1 = 1140.4000 Korean won)	
	
 (Compiled by Eun Jee Park)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
