TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
#Financials
May 11, 2012 / 7:46 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, May 11 - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's
main stock exchange by three major categories of
investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A
negative figure indicates net selling.	
            FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS      RETAIL   	
May 11         -170.7*           -19.2         266.5	
May 10         -207.8            135.5         244.4       	
May 09         -343.7            -56.3         219.4    	
May 08         -323.2             94.7         134.1           	
May 07         -442.5            124.3         456.4            	
May 04          -96.5             63.6          44.1         	
May 03         -132.7             14.7          28.5        	
May 02         -131.9             60.6         127.7      	
Apr 30          313.5              6.9        -278.6      	
Apr 27          321.9             20.3        -243.9      	
Apr 26          174.3            -85.5        -198.5      	
Apr 25           -2.2             45.7         -23.8      	
Apr 24            9.3            214.1          50.2      	
Apr 23         -121.9            158.0         -91.7      	
Apr 20         -327.9           -132.9         418.1      	
Apr 19          -87.3            -18.8          64.1      	
Month to date-1,849.2            417.8       1,521.1    	
Year to date  9,209.2         -2,615.0      -3,387.9    	
  Source: The Korea Exchange	
  *Foreign investors were net sellers for eight consecutive
sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net
1849.0 billion won ($1.62 billion) worth. 	
 	
 (If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to
news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com)	
($1 = 1142.4500 Korean won)	
	
 (Compiled by Jin-kyu Kang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
