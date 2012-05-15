FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
May 15, 2012 / 8:01 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange
 by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in
billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net
selling.	
             FOREIGNERS       INSTITUTIONS     RETAIL   	
May 15         -169.1*            17.1          23.7	
May 14         -157.2            116.9          93.9  	
May 11         -167.4            -23.4         267.2    	
May 10         -207.8            135.5         244.4           	
May 09         -343.7            -56.3         219.4        	
May 08         -323.2             94.7         134.1            
 	
May 07         -442.5            124.3         456.4	
May 04          -96.5             63.6          44.1           	
May 03         -132.7             14.7          28.5	
May 02         -131.9             60.6         127.7          	
Apr 30          313.5              6.9        -278.6          	
Apr 27          321.9             20.3        -243.9          	
Apr 26          174.3            -85.5        -198.5          	
Apr 25           -2.2             45.7         -23.8          	
Apr 24            9.3            214.1          50.2          	
Apr 23         -121.9            158.0         -91.7  	
Month to date-2,172.1            547.7       1,639.4  	
Year to date  8,886.2         -2,485.1      -3,269.6  	
  Source: The Korea Exchange	
    	
  *Foreign investors were net sellers for 10 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net
2,172.0 billion won ($1.89 billion) worth. 	
 	
 (If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to
news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com)
($1 = 1149.1000 Korean won)	
	
 (Compiled by Jin-kyu Kang)

