FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 16, 2012 / 7:31 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, May 16 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling. 	
            FOREIGNERS       INSTITUTIONS     RETAIL     	
May 16         -500.1             40.2         272.8  	
May 15         -184.5             32.2          24.1  	
May 14         -157.2            116.9          93.9    	
May 11         -167.4            -23.4         267.2      	
May 10         -207.8            135.5         244.4            	
May 09         -343.7            -56.3         219.4          	
May 08         -323.2             94.7         134.1            	
May 07         -442.5            124.3         456.4  	
May 04          -96.5             63.6          44.1            	
May 03         -132.7             14.7          28.5  	
May 02         -131.9             60.6         127.7            	
Apr 30          313.5              6.9        -278.6            	
Apr 27          321.9             20.3        -243.9            	
Apr 26          174.3            -85.5        -198.5            	
Apr 25           -2.2             45.7         -23.8            	
Month to date-2,687.7            603.0       1,912.7    	
Year to date  8,370.7         -2,429.8      -2,996.3    	
  Source: The Korea Exchange  	
      	
  *Foreign investors were net sellers for 11 consecutive 	
sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 	
2,687.5 billion won ($2.33 billion) worth.   	
($1 = 1154.1000 Korean won)	
	
 (Reporting by Iktae Park)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.