Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
May 17, 2012 / 7:35 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, May 17 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.	
           FOREIGNERS     INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL	
May 17          -65.6*           146.2         110.3	
May 16         -491.2             31.8         272.3    	
May 15         -184.5             32.2          24.1    	
May 14         -157.2            116.9          93.9      	
May 11         -167.4            -23.4         267.2        	
May 10         -207.8            135.5         244.4            
 	
May 09         -343.7            -56.3         219.4            	
May 08         -323.2             94.7         134.1            
 	
May 07         -442.5            124.3         456.4    	
May 04          -96.5             63.6          44.1            
 	
May 03         -132.7             14.7          28.5    	
May 02         -131.9             60.6         127.7            
 	
Apr 30          313.5              6.9        -278.6            
 	
Apr 27          321.9             20.3        -243.9            
 	
Apr 26          174.3            -85.5        -198.5            
 	
Month to date-2,744.3            740.8       2,022.4      	
Year to date  8,314.0         -2,292.0      -2,886.6 	
  Source: The Korea Exchange	
  *Foreign investors were net sellers for 12 consecutive   	
sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net   	
2,744.2 billion won ($2.35 billion) worth.  	
	
 	
 (If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to
news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com)
($1 = 1165.5500 Korean won)	
	
 (Compiled by Eun Jee Park)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
