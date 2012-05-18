FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
May 18, 2012 / 7:36 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, May 18 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.	
            FOREIGNERS    INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL	
May 18         -434.9*           146.4         285.6  	
May 17          -51.4            129.4         107.5  	
May 16         -491.2             31.8         272.3      	
May 15         -184.5             32.2          24.1      	
May 14         -157.2            116.9          93.9        	
May 11         -167.4            -23.4         267.2          	
May 10         -207.8            135.5         244.4            	
May 09         -343.7            -56.3         219.4            
 	
May 08         -323.2             94.7         134.1            
 	
May 07         -442.5            124.3         456.4      	
May 04          -96.5             63.6          44.1            	
May 03         -132.7             14.7          28.5      	
May 02         -131.9             60.6         127.7            
  	
Apr 30          313.5              6.9        -278.6            	
Apr 27          321.9             20.3        -243.9            
 	
Month to date-3,165.0            870.4       2,305.2        	
Year to date  7,893.4         -2,162.4      -2,603.8   	
  Source: The Korea Exchange	
  *Foreign investors were net sellers for 13 consecutive     	
sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net    	
3,164.9 billion won ($2.72 billion) worth. 	
 	
 (If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to
news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com)
($1 = 1162.8750 Korean won)	
	
 (Compiled by Eun Jee Park)

