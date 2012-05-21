FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
#Financials
May 21, 2012 / 7:30 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, May 21 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.	
           FOREIGNERS     INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL	
May 21          -57.7*            13.7          86.2  	
May 18         -429.8            134.7         288.6    	
May 17          -51.4            129.4         107.5    	
May 16         -491.2             31.8         272.3        	
May 15         -184.5             32.2          24.1        	
May 14         -157.2            116.9          93.9          	
May 11         -167.4            -23.4         267.2            	
May 10         -207.8            135.5         244.4            
 	
May 09         -343.7            -56.3         219.4            
 	
May 08         -323.2             94.7         134.1            
 	
May 07         -442.5            124.3         456.4        	
May 04          -96.5             63.6          44.1            
 	
May 03         -132.7             14.7          28.5        	
May 02         -131.9             60.6         127.7            
   	
Apr 30          313.5              6.9        -278.6            
 	
Apr 27          321.9             20.3        -243.9            
   	
Month to date-3,217.7            872.4       2,394.4          	
Year to date  7,840.7         -2,160.4      -2,514.7     	
  Source: The Korea Exchange	
  *Foreign investors were net sellers for 14 consecutive       	
sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net    
 	
3,217.5 billion korean won ($2.74 billion) worth. 	
(Seoul newsroom; seoul.newsroom@reuters.com; +822 3704 5649)	
 (If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to
news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com)
($1 = 1172.8000 Korean won)	
	
 (Compiled by Eun Jee Park)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
