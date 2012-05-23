FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign net selling of South Korean stocks jumps
#Financials
May 23, 2012

TABLE-Foreign net selling of South Korean stocks jumps

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, May 23 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.	
            FOREIGNERS     INSTITUTIONS       RETAIL	
May 23         -382.0*           177.6         168.3            
 	
May 22           -3.9            -51.8         109.5  	
May 21          -57.9             12.5          87.0  	
May 18         -429.8            134.7         288.6  	
May 17          -51.4            129.4         107.5  	
May 16         -491.2             31.8         272.3  	
May 15         -184.5             32.2          24.1  	
May 14         -157.2            116.9          93.9  	
May 11         -167.4            -23.4         267.2  	
May 10         -207.8            135.5         244.4  	
May 09         -343.7            -56.3         219.4  	
May 08         -323.2             94.7         134.1  	
May 07         -442.5            124.3         456.4  	
May 04          -96.5             63.6          44.1  	
May 03         -132.7             14.7          28.5  	
May 02         -131.9             60.6         127.7  	
Month to date-3,603.7            997.0       2,673.0  	
Year to date  7,454.6         -2,035.8      -2,236.0  	
  Source: The Korea Exchange  	
   *Foreign investors have been net sellers for 16 consecutive 	
sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 	
3,603.7 billion won ($3.10 billion).	
($1 = 1163.4000 Korean won)	
	
 (Reporting By Iktae Park)

