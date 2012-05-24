FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
May 24, 2012 / 7:46 AM / 5 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, May 24 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.	
            FOREIGNERS     INSTITUTIONS       RETAIL  	
May 24         -263.4*           175.5           8.8	
May 23         -382.5            178.2         168.0            
   	
May 22           -3.9            -51.8         109.5    	
May 21          -57.9             12.5          87.0    	
May 18         -429.8            134.7         288.6    	
May 17          -51.4            129.4         107.5    	
May 16         -491.2             31.8         272.3    	
May 15         -184.5             32.2          24.1    	
May 14         -157.2            116.9          93.9    	
May 11         -167.4            -23.4         267.2    	
May 10         -207.8            135.5         244.4    	
May 09         -343.7            -56.3         219.4    	
May 08         -323.2             94.7         134.1    	
May 07         -442.5            124.3         456.4    	
May 04          -96.5             63.6          44.1    	
May 03         -132.7             14.7          28.5    	
May 02         -131.9             60.6         127.7    	
Month to date-3,867.6          1,173.0       2,681.6    	
Year to date  7,190.7         -1,859.8      -2,227.4    	
  Source: The Korea Exchange    	
	
 (Reporting By Jin-kyu Kang; Editing by Sunil Nair)

