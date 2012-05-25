SEOUL, May 25 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling. FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 25 -137.2* 216.7 -46.9 May 24 -232.2 145.9 4.1 May 23 -382.0 177.6 168.3 May 22 -3.9 -51.8 109.5 May 21 -57.9 12.5 87.0 May 18 -429.8 134.7 288.6 May 17 -51.4 129.4 107.5 May 16 -491.2 31.8 272.3 May 15 -184.5 32.2 24.1 May 14 -157.2 116.9 93.9 May 11 -167.4 -23.4 267.2 May 10 -207.8 135.5 244.4 May 09 -343.7 -56.3 219.4 May 08 -323.2 94.7 134.1 May 07 -442.5 124.3 456.4 Month to date-3,973.5 1,360.1 2,630.0 Year to date 7,084.7 -1,672.5 -2,279.0 Source: The Korea Exchange *Foreign investors have been net sellers for 18 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 3,973.5 billion won ($3.37 billion) ($1 = 1180.3000 Korean won) (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)