TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
May 29, 2012 / 7:58 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, May 29 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.	
            FOREIGNERS     INSTITUTIONS       RETAIL	
May 29           21.8            194.5        -304.4	
May 25         -135.1            215.0         -47.3	
May 24         -232.2            145.9           4.1	
May 23         -382.0            177.6         168.3            
 	
May 22           -3.9            -51.8         109.5  	
May 21          -57.9             12.5          87.0  	
May 18         -429.8            134.7         288.6  	
May 17          -51.4            129.4         107.5  	
May 16         -491.2             31.8         272.3  	
May 15         -184.5             32.2          24.1  	
May 14         -157.2            116.9          93.9  	
May 11         -167.4            -23.4         267.2  	
May 10         -207.8            135.5         244.4  	
May 09         -343.7            -56.3         219.4  	
May 08         -323.2             94.7         134.1  	
Month to date-3,949.6          1,552.9       2,325.1  	
Year to date  7,108.7         -1,480.0      -2,583.9  	
  Source: The Korea Exchange  	
	
 (Reporting by Eun Jee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
