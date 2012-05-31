FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
May 31, 2012 / 7:26 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, May 31 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.	
            FOREIGNERS     INSTITUTIONS       RETAIL  	
May 31          -23.3            -45.8          59.8	
May 30          158.1             70.6          61.8  	
May 29           29.6            185.3        -305.6  	
May 25         -135.1            215.0         -47.3  	
May 24         -232.2            145.9           4.1  	
May 23         -382.0            177.6         168.3  	
May 22           -3.9            -51.8         109.5   	
May 21          -57.9             12.5          87.0   	
May 18         -429.8            134.7         288.6  	
May 17          -51.4            129.4         107.5  	
May 16         -491.2             31.8         272.3  	
May 15         -184.5             32.2          24.1  	
May 14         -157.2            116.9          93.9  	
May 11         -167.4            -23.4         267.2  	
May 10         -207.8            135.5         244.4  	
Month to date-3,807.1          1,568.5       2,445.6  	
Year to date  7,251.3         -1,464.2      -2,463.4	
Source: The Korea Exchange 	
	
 (Reporting By Iktae Park; Editing by Anand Basu)

