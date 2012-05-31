SEOUL, May 31 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling. FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 31 -23.3 -45.8 59.8 May 30 158.1 70.6 61.8 May 29 29.6 185.3 -305.6 May 25 -135.1 215.0 -47.3 May 24 -232.2 145.9 4.1 May 23 -382.0 177.6 168.3 May 22 -3.9 -51.8 109.5 May 21 -57.9 12.5 87.0 May 18 -429.8 134.7 288.6 May 17 -51.4 129.4 107.5 May 16 -491.2 31.8 272.3 May 15 -184.5 32.2 24.1 May 14 -157.2 116.9 93.9 May 11 -167.4 -23.4 267.2 May 10 -207.8 135.5 244.4 Month to date-3,807.1 1,568.5 2,445.6 Year to date 7,251.3 -1,464.2 -2,463.4 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting By Iktae Park; Editing by Anand Basu)