SEOUL, July 16 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jul 16 -96.5* 60.6 30.9 Jul 13 -335.5 432.4 -126.9 Jul 12 -241.4 -141.2 491.6 Jul 11 -226.8 -13.2 230.6 Jul 10 -116.2 -24.5 172.0 Jul 9 -334.5 -43.6 245.7 Jul 6 18.1 -160.3 188.0 Jul 5 14.0 185.8 -165.5 Jul 4 173.3 98.4 -148.8 Jul 3 24.5 311.1 -414.6 Jul 2 41.2 132.9 -145.7 Jun 29 -154.5 297.3 -223.9 Jun 28 -62.3 24.8 15.3 Jun 27 -241.4 40.3 201.3 Jun 26 -303.0 80.4 246.9 Jun 25 -498.2 132.3 549.4 Month to date-1,079.8 838.4 357.4 Year to date 5,237.8 857.6 -2,883.3 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 6 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 1350.9 billion Korean won ($1.17 billion). ($1 = 1150.3000 Korean won) (Reporting by Daum Kim)