FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 17, 2012 / 7:22 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, July 17 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
           FOREIGNERS     INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
Jul 17         -129.6*           318.7        -201.1
Jul 16          -84.6             47.8          31.8
Jul 13         -335.5            432.4        -126.9
Jul 12         -241.4           -141.2         491.6
Jul 11         -226.8            -13.2         230.6
Jul 10         -116.2            -24.5         172.0
Jul  9         -334.5            -43.6         245.7
Jul  6           18.1           -160.3         188.0
Jul  5           14.0            185.8        -165.5
Jul  4          173.3             98.4        -148.8
Jul  3           24.5            311.1        -414.6   
Jul  2           41.2            132.9        -145.7
Jun 29         -154.5            297.3        -223.9    
Jun 28          -62.3             24.8          15.3
Jun 27         -241.4             40.3         201.3 
Jun 26         -303.0             80.4         246.9
Jun 25         -498.2            132.3         549.4
Month to date-1,197.5          1,144.3         157.2    
Year to date  5,210.1          1,163.5      -3,083.5
    Source: The Korea Exchange  
     * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 7 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net
1468.6 billion won ($1.28 billion).
($1 = 1146.9500 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Iktae Park)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.