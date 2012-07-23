FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
July 23, 2012 / 7:26 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, July 23 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
           FOREIGNERS     INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
Jul 23         -169.1           -104.4         264.5
Jul 20          192.5            -68.2        -138.7
Jul 19           73.2            287.2        -340.7
Jul 18          -43.0           -191.9         225.5       
Jul 17          318.1            583.7        -216.5
Jul 16          -84.6             47.8          31.8
Jul 13         -335.5            432.4        -126.9
Jul 12         -241.4           -141.2         491.6
Jul 11         -226.8            -13.2         230.6
Jul 10         -116.2            -24.5         172.0
Jul  9         -334.5            -43.6         245.7
Jul  6           18.1           -160.3         188.0
Jul  5           14.0            185.8        -165.5
Jul  4          173.3             98.4        -148.8
Jul  3           24.5            311.1        -414.6   
Month to date  -515.4          1,174.5         132.3    
Year to date  5,226.0          2,041.9      -3,713.0
    Source: The Korea Exchange  

 (Reporting by Daum Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
