July 26, 2012 / 7:24 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, July 26 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
           FOREIGNERS     INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
Jul 26          -45.3*           119.6         -70.4
Jul 25          -84.4            145.7         -52.7
Jul 24           -7.1            -26.1          29.8
Jul 23         -167.4           -106.6         264.5
Jul 20          192.5            -68.2        -138.7
Jul 19           73.2            287.2        -340.7
Jul 18          -43.0           -191.9         225.5       
Jul 17          318.1            583.7        -216.5
Jul 16          -84.6             47.8          31.8
Jul 13         -335.5            432.4        -126.9
Jul 12         -241.4           -141.2         491.6
Jul 11         -226.8            -13.2         230.6
Jul 10         -116.2            -24.5         172.0
Jul  9         -334.5            -43.6         245.7
Jul  6           18.1           -160.3         188.0
Month to date  -650.6          1,411.5          39.0    
Year to date  5,090.8          2,278.9      -3,806.2
    Source: The Korea Exchange  
    
  * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 4 consecutive 
sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 
304.2 billion won ($264.29 million) worth.   
($1 = 1151.0000 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Laeticia Ock)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
