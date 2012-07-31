FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
July 31, 2012 / 7:26 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, July 31 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
           FOREIGNERS     INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
Jul 31          609.9*           483.0      -1,069.5
Jul 30          475.7            -55.7        -416.4
Jul 27          489.6            244.7        -717.7
Jul 26          -45.3            119.6         -70.6
Jul 25          -84.4            145.7         -52.7
Jul 24           -7.1            -26.1          29.8
Jul 23         -167.4           -106.6         264.5
Jul 20          192.5            -68.2        -138.7
Jul 19           73.2            287.2        -340.7
Jul 18          -43.0           -191.9         225.5       
Jul 17          318.1            583.7        -216.5
Jul 16          -84.6             47.8          31.8
Jul 13         -335.5            432.4        -126.9
Jul 12         -241.4           -141.2         491.6
Jul 11         -226.8            -13.2         230.6
Month to date   924.7          2,083.6      -2,164.6    
Year to date  6,666.1          2,951.0      -6,009.9
    Source: The Korea Exchange  
    * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 3 consecutive 
sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net
1,575.2 billion won ($1.38 billion)worth.   
    
    ($1 = 1137.5750 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Iktae Park)

