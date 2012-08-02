FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
August 2, 2012 / 7:21 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, August 2 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
           FOREIGNERS     INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
Aug 02          197.8*            10.2        -201.4
Aug 01           40.4            199.9        -235.4        
Jul 31          613.6            479.6      -1,069.7
Jul 30          475.7            -55.7        -416.4
Jul 27          489.6            244.7        -717.7
Jul 26          -45.3            119.6         -70.6
Jul 25          -84.4            145.7         -52.7
Jul 24           -7.1            -26.1          29.8
Jul 23         -167.4           -106.6         264.5
Jul 20          192.5            -68.2        -138.7
Jul 19           73.2            287.2        -340.7
Jul 18          -43.0           -191.9         225.5       
Jul 17          318.1            583.7        -216.5
Jul 16          -84.6             47.8          31.8
Jul 13         -335.5            432.4        -126.9
Jul 12         -241.4           -141.2         491.6
Jul 11         -226.8            -13.2         230.6
Month to date   238.2            210.2        -436.8    
Year to date  6,908.0          3,157.7      -6,446.9
    Source: The Korea Exchange  
    * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 5 consecutive 
sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net
1817.1 billion won ($1.61 billion) worth.
($1 = 1126.6250 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Daum Kim)

