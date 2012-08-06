SEOUL, August 6 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Aug 06 153.9 370.0 -513.7 Aug 03 -55.3 12.8 40.7 Aug 02 197.8 10.9 -202.1 Aug 01 40.4 199.9 -235.4 Jul 31 613.6 479.6 -1,069.7 Jul 30 475.7 -55.7 -416.4 Jul 27 489.6 244.7 -717.7 Jul 26 -45.3 119.6 -70.6 Jul 25 -84.4 145.7 -52.7 Jul 24 -7.1 -26.1 29.8 Jul 23 -167.4 -106.6 264.5 Jul 20 192.5 -68.2 -138.7 Jul 19 73.2 287.2 -340.7 Jul 18 -43.0 -191.9 225.5 Jul 17 318.1 583.7 -216.5 Month to date 336.8 593.7 -910.4 Year to date 7,006.6 3,541.2 -6,920.5 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Daum Kim)