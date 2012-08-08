FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 8, 2012 / 7:21 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, August 8 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
           FOREIGNERS     INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
Aug 08          687.1*            63.8        -751.8    
Aug 07           51.0            149.6        -192.2
Aug 06          153.9            370.1        -513.9
Aug 03          -55.3             12.8          40.7
Aug 02          197.8             10.9        -202.1
Aug 01           40.4            199.9        -235.4        
Jul 31          613.6            479.6      -1,069.7
Jul 30          475.7            -55.7        -416.4
Jul 27          489.6            244.7        -717.7
Jul 26          -45.3            119.6         -70.6
Jul 25          -84.4            145.7         -52.7
Jul 24           -7.1            -26.1          29.8
Jul 23         -167.4           -106.6         264.5
Jul 20          192.5            -68.2        -138.7
Jul 19           73.2            287.2        -340.7
Month to date 1,074.9            807.2      -1,854.7    
Year to date  7,744.7          3,754.7      -7,864.7
    Source: The Korea Exchange  
    * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 3 consecutive 
sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net
892 billion won ($790.18 million) worth.   
($1 = 1128.8500 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Jane Chung)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.