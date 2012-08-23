FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 23, 2012 / 7:26 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, August 23 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
           FOREIGNERS     INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
Aug 23           76.5*           -60.5          -6.5
Aug 22          177.7           -168.0          10.9
Aug 21          250.9            -58.4        -176.4  
Aug 20            7.7             28.7         -37.0
Aug 17          491.6            -20.0        -241.4    
Aug 16          321.8           -107.7        -196.7
Aug 14          390.0            -54.7        -324.9
Aug 13          238.8           -231.3          -5.7
Aug 10          621.3           -265.8        -333.4
Aug 09        1,474.3           -112.4      -1,325.2
Aug 08          690.9             60.2        -751.9    
Aug 07           51.0            149.6        -192.2
Aug 06          153.9            370.1        -513.9
Aug 03          -55.3             12.8          40.7
Aug 02          197.8             10.9        -202.1
Aug 01           40.4            199.9        -235.4        
Month to date 5,129.5           -246.5      -4,491.2   
Year to date 11,799.2          2,701.0     -10,501.3
        Source: The Korea Exchange  
    * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 12 consecutive 
sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net
4946.4 billion won ($4.35 billion) worth. 
($1 = 1135.9500 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Daum Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.