SEOUL, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Sept 5 -48.7 -450.0 507.2 Sept 4 24.8 -49.4 38.5 Sept 3 50.8 -5.7 -51.4 Aug 31 -53.4 -114.8 166.1 Aug 30 -139.5 -192.8 321.0 Aug 29 -84.3 189.5 -101.3 Aug 28 -98.8 -61.2 158.6 Aug 27 348.9 -151.5 -160.7 Aug 24 -223.5 47.3 183.3 Aug 23 77.9 -62.2 -6.1 Aug 22 177.7 -168.0 10.9 Aug 21 250.9 -58.4 -176.4 Aug 20 7.7 28.7 -37.0 Aug 17 491.6 -20.0 -241.4 Aug 16 321.8 -107.7 -196.7 Aug 14 390.0 -54.7 -324.9 Month to date 27.0 -505.1 494.3 Year to date 11,577.0 1,910.7 -9,439.7 Source: The Korea Exchange