September 24, 2012 / 7:26 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
           FOREIGNERS     INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
Sep 24           14.5*           -22.9          11.4     
Sep 21          161.6            -34.7        -114.4
Sep 20          199.7           -253.3          62.4
Sep 19          181.5           -201.4          27.4    
Sep 18           69.5            -23.4         -34.0 
Sep 17          520.6           -452.7         -66.2
Sep 14        1,219.1            184.1       -1381.7           
Sep 13          115.3            -97.5         -20.9
Sep 12           68.2            399.6        -465.8
Sep 11          177.1           -217.9          34.8
Sep 10          198.1            -51.0        -146.1
Sep 07          312.8            377.0        -703.5
Sep 06         -177.1             67.8         108.3
Sep 05          -47.3           -450.8         506.7
Sep 04           24.8            -49.4          38.5
Sep 03           50.8             -5.7         -51.4
Aug 31          -53.4           -114.8         166.1
Month to date 3,089.3           -832.3      -2,194.4    
Year to date 14,639.3          1,583.6     -12,128.4
    Source: The Korea Exchange  
   * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 12 consecutive 
sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net
3238 billion won ($2.89 billion) worth.
($1 = 1119.3250 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Daum Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
