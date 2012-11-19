FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
November 19, 2012 / 7:21 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
           FOREIGNERS     INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
Nov 19         -136.7*           171.7         -38.5 
Nov 16         -133.7            167.9         -38.5 
Nov 15         -257.7            182.6          31.6          
Nov 14          -70.5            103.8         -45.0
Nov 13         -476.0            -17.5           9.6
Nov 12         -155.1            104.8          36.9 
Nov  9         -265.0             59.1         189.1 
Nov  8         -117.8           -301.2         400.6
Nov  7          132.9            -33.0        -106.6 
Nov  6            3.8            164.3        -167.0    
Nov  5          -52.8            -11.2          72.0
Nov  2          141.0            401.7        -197.1
Nov  1          208.8           -381.8         162.3
Oct 31          -40.3            214.5        -165.7
Oct 30          103.2             27.7        -134.3
Month to date  -703.2            611.1         309.5    
Year to date 13,701.4          2,638.4     -10,767.7
    Source: The Korea Exchange
    
    *Foreign investors have been net sellers for 8 consecutive 
sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 
1612.5 billion won ($1.48 billion)worth.
($1 = 1092.2250 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Jane Chung)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
