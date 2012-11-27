FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
November 27, 2012 / 7:21 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
           FOREIGNERS     INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
Nov 27          -69.1            384.8        -316.4 
Nov 26           27.7             67.6         -93.7
Nov 23          163.8             48.5        -199.8 
Nov 22          -37.3            261.7        -217.5
Nov 21          164.4            -80.1        -100.4
Nov 20           50.4             55.9        -127.3
Nov 19         -131.4            166.6         -38.8 
Nov 16         -133.7            167.9         -38.5 
Nov 15         -257.7            182.6          31.6          
Nov 14          -70.5            103.8         -45.0
Nov 13         -476.0            -17.5           9.6
Nov 12         -155.1            104.8          36.9 
Nov  9         -265.0             59.1         189.1 
Nov  8         -117.8           -301.2         400.6
Nov  7          132.9            -33.0        -106.6 
Nov  6            3.8            164.3        -167.0    
Month to date  -397.9           1344.6        -745.9    
Year to date 14,006.7          3,371.8     -11,823.0
    Source: The Korea Exchange

 (Reporting by Narae Kim)

