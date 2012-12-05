FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters

December 5, 2012 / 7:21 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

SEOUL, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
           FOREIGNERS     INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
Dec 05          109.3*            57.9        -161.9
Dec 04           95.1            -93.4           2.6
Dec 03          272.6           -194.5         -66.3     
Nov 30           90.9             95.5        -191.3
Nov 29           45.2            261.6        -328.1
Nov 28         -262.2            164.5          74.1
Nov 27          -67.1            382.8        -316.0 
Nov 26           27.7             67.6         -93.7
Nov 23          163.8             48.5        -199.8 
Nov 22          -37.3            261.7        -217.5
Nov 21          164.4            -80.1        -100.4
Nov 20           50.4             55.9        -127.3
Nov 19         -131.4            166.6         -38.8 
Nov 16         -133.7            167.9         -38.5 
Nov 15         -257.7            182.6          31.6          
Nov 14          -70.5            103.8         -45.0
Month to date   477.0           -230.0        -225.7     
Year to date 14,359.7          3,661.3     -12,493.7
    Source: The Korea Exchange
    
 * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 5 consecutive 
sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net
613.1 billion won ($565.88 million) worth.
($1 = 1083.4500 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Daum Kim)

