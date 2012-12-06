SEOUL, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Dec 06 215.6* -4.5 -207.2 Dec 05 136.8 80.7 -161.9 Dec 04 95.1 -93.4 2.6 Dec 03 272.6 -194.5 -66.3 Nov 30 90.9 95.5 -191.3 Nov 29 45.2 261.6 -328.1 Nov 28 -262.2 164.5 74.1 Nov 27 -67.1 382.8 -316.0 Nov 26 27.7 67.6 -93.7 Nov 23 163.8 48.5 -199.8 Nov 22 -37.3 261.7 -217.5 Nov 21 164.4 -80.1 -100.4 Nov 20 50.4 55.9 -127.3 Nov 19 -131.4 166.6 -38.8 Nov 16 -133.7 167.9 -38.5 Nov 15 -257.7 182.6 31.6 Month to date 720.1 -211.6 -432.9 Year to date 14,602.8 3,679.7 -12,700.9 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 6 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 856.2 billion won ($791.59 million) worth. ($1 = 1081.6250 Korean won) (Reporting by Narae Kim)