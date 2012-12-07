SEOUL, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Dec 07 199.0* 104.4 -304.6 Dec 06 212.9 -11.0 -207.0 Dec 05 136.8 80.7 -161.9 Dec 04 95.1 -93.4 2.6 Dec 03 272.6 -194.5 -66.3 Nov 30 90.9 95.5 -191.3 Nov 29 45.2 261.6 -328.1 Nov 28 -262.2 164.5 74.1 Nov 27 -67.1 382.8 -316.0 Nov 26 27.7 67.6 -93.7 Nov 23 163.8 48.5 -199.8 Nov 22 -37.3 261.7 -217.5 Nov 21 164.4 -80.1 -100.4 Nov 20 50.4 55.9 -127.3 Nov 19 -131.4 166.6 -38.8 Month to date 916.4 -113.8 -737.3 Year to date 14,799.1 3,777.5 -13,005.2 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 7 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 1052.5 billion won ($971.70 million) worth. ($1 = 1083.1500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jane Chung)