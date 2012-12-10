FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 10, 2012 / 7:21 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
           FOREIGNERS     INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
Dec 10          269.4*          -246.4         -20.3            
       
Dec 07          202.3             91.2        -304.5
Dec 06          212.9            -11.0        -207.0
Dec 05          136.8             80.7        -161.9
Dec 04           95.1            -93.4           2.6
Dec 03          272.6           -194.5         -66.3     
Nov 30           90.9             95.5        -191.3
Nov 29           45.2            261.6        -328.1
Nov 28         -262.2            164.5          74.1
Nov 27          -67.1            382.8        -316.0 
Nov 26           27.7             67.6         -93.7
Nov 23          163.8             48.5        -199.8 
Nov 22          -37.3            261.7        -217.5
Nov 21          164.4            -80.1        -100.4
Nov 20           50.4             55.9        -127.3
Month to date  1189.1           -373.3        -757.5     
Year to date 15,071.8          3,518.0     -13,025.4
       Source: The Korea Exchange
    
 * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 8 consecutive 
sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net
 1325.2 billion won($1.23 billion) worth.
    
($1 = 1081.6500 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Narae Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.