TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
December 11, 2012 / 7:26 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
           FOREIGNERS     INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
Dec 11          197.1*            86.8        -280.9
Dec 10          278.7           -255.3         -20.7            
       
Dec 07          202.3             91.2        -304.5
Dec 06          212.9            -11.0        -207.0
Dec 05          136.8             80.7        -161.9
Dec 04           95.1            -93.4           2.6
Dec 03          272.6           -194.5         -66.3     
Nov 30           90.9             95.5        -191.3
Nov 29           45.2            261.6        -328.1
Nov 28         -262.2            164.5          74.1
Nov 27          -67.1            382.8        -316.0 
Nov 26           27.7             67.6         -93.7
Nov 23          163.8             48.5        -199.8 
Nov 22          -37.3            261.7        -217.5
Nov 21          164.4            -80.1        -100.4
Nov 20           50.4             55.9        -127.3
Month to date 1,395.5           -295.5      -1,038.8     
Year to date 15,278.2          3,595.8     -13,306.7
       Source: The Korea Exchange
    
 * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 9 consecutive 
sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net
1531.6 billion won ($1.42 billion) worth.

($1 = 1079.1750 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Daum Kim)

