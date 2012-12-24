FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
December 24, 2012 / 7:26 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
           FOREIGNERS     INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
Dec 24          227.3*            12.7        -225.9
Dec 21          379.3            -72.6        -237.8 
Dec 20          312.9            175.4        -291.7
Dec 18          220.8             37.5        -258.7
Dec 17          171.6           -127.4         -26.3        
Dec 14           80.2            -81.8          15.1
Dec 13          534.8            -23.9        -485.9   
Dec 12          209.8             55.9        -244.7    
Dec 11          202.9             80.9        -280.9
Dec 10          278.7           -255.3         -20.7            
       
Dec 07          202.3             91.2        -304.5
Dec 06          212.9            -11.0        -207.0
Dec 05          136.8             80.7        -161.9
Dec 04           95.1            -93.4           2.6
Dec 03          272.6           -194.5         -66.3     
Nov 30           90.9             95.5        -191.3
Month to date 3,537.9           -325.6      -2,794.7     
Year to date 17,420.7          3,565.7     -15,062.7
     Source: The Korea Exchange

    
     * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 17 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net
3628.9 billion won ($3.38 billion) worth.

($1 = 1074.3300 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Daum Kim)

